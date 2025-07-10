Florida’s population boom raises infrastructure concerns along Gulf Coast

By Dave Elias

FORT MYERS, Florida (WBBH) — Florida’s population is on a rapid upward trajectory, with new estimates projecting nearly 26 million residents by 2035 — a more than 2.6 million increase from 2025. The surge is prompting urgent discussions around infrastructure, schools, and housing along the Gulf Coast.

According to the Florida Demographic Estimating Conference, the state’s current population of 23.3 million will balloon to 25.98 million in just a decade. The spike is already being felt in congested roadways, limited housing, and overcrowded schools.

“The county says we don’t have the money to keep up with the infrastructure and roads,” said Randy Krise, a commercial real estate broker and member of the Metropolitan Planning Commission.

Tax Proposal to Fund Road Expansion

Krise is proposing a sales tax increase to address what he calls a critical underfunding issue. The proposed initiative — dubbed “Save Our Streets and Schools,” or S.O.S. Squared — aims to fund road expansions and school construction projects.

“About 37% of our visitors say they don’t like our roads. Coincidentally, 37% of sales tax revenue comes from visitors — so let them help fix the problem,” Krise said.

Major projects, including a proposed $360 million Cape Coral Bridge, have already seen delays due to escalating costs.

Schools Struggle to Keep Up

The Lee County School District, one of Florida’s fastest-growing, is adding 1,000 new students annually. District spokesperson Rob Spicker said eight new schools are included in their current capital plan: three elementary, three middle, and two high schools.

“We’re one of the only growing school districts in Florida,” Spicker noted, adding that several existing campuses will also undergo expansion.

Residents Feel the Strain

Locals say the growth is visibly impacting their daily lives.

“I kind of recently hit the reality of how bad traffic is,” said Hannah Seversen, a Buckingham resident.

While Seversen is trying to convince her friend from Wisconsin to relocate, Trinity Middle is hesitant.

“The area is beautiful and the people are great — but there’s a lot of traffic,” Middle said.

Housing costs are also rising sharply, with new apartment and housing developments springing up across the region to accommodate demand.

“The expenses too are insane,” Seversen added.

