4 dogs rescued from ‘cruel conditions’; South Carolina woman arrested

By Holly Tuggle

ANDERSON, S.C. (WYFF) — An Anderson County, South Carolina, woman has been arrested after deputies say they saved four dogs from cruel conditions.

The Anderson County Animal Control Unit says they have charged a woman after they found her dogs living in deplorable conditions in Pelzer.

Deputies were called to a home on Whitten Road after they received multiple concerning calls from the community regarding the pets inside home.

Deputies say they arrived for a welfare check and rescued the dogs who had visible bite marks, wounds and scarring within their thinning fur.

There were no signs of food or water throughout the property and the four pups were found with fecal matter covering the majority of the floor, deputies say.

Deputies arrested Brianna Richardson on four counts of felony ill treatment of animal.

She has since bonded out of the Anderson County Detention Center.

The dogs are now being assessed at Anderson County PAWS.

