Victim identified in fatal traffic crash at Constitution Avenue and Alpine Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified the driver involved in a car crash at the intersection of Constitution Avenue and Alpine Drive as 61-year-old Charles Carlton of Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says it responded to the crash on Saturday, June 21, around 9 p.m. Upon arrival, CSPD says officers found a two-vehicle collision between a Ram pickup and a Toyota Rav4 driven by Carlton.

Police say the pickup was traveling westbound on Constitution Avenue. At the same time, the Rav4 was eastbound on Constitution and began making a left-hand turn to travel northbound onto Alpine Drive. As the Rav4 initiated the turn, it was struck by the westbound Ram pickup.

Following the initial crash, a separate single-vehicle crash occurred when a Dodge Charger traveling behind the Ram pickup swerved in an attempt to avoid the crash scene.

Carlton was taken to a local hospital, where police say he later passed away due to his injuries.

CSPD crash team says that they are currently investigating speed and impairment as potential contributing factors.

According to CSPD, the investigation remains ongoing.

This is the 20th fatal traffic crash in Colorado Springs in 2025. By this time last year, the city had experienced 30 traffic-related fatalities. Over the past 365 days, there have been 39 fatal traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs, says CSPD.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.