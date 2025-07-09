Olivia Munn, who has been open about her breast cancer journey, says her mom was diagnosed, too

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Olivia Munn has for more than a year been speaking out about the importance of a breast cancer risk assessment test that helped lead to her diagnosis in 2023, and she has now shared that the same test also led to her mother’s breast cancer diagnosis.

Munn said in an Instagram post that her mother, Kim, was diagnosed with Stage 1 Her2 breast cancer, writing that while the assessment test saved her own life, she never thought it “would save my mom’s life as well.”

Munn is referring to The Tyrer-Cuzick Risk Assessment test, an free, online tool that uses a statistical model to estimate a woman’s risk of developing breast cancer over the next five years as well as over her lifetime, or up to about age 90, according to the National Cancer Institute. Munn shared a link on her Instagram page to the test.

“After my own breast cancer diagnosis in 2023, I urged my mother and sister to take the Breast Cancer Lifetime Risk Assessment test,” Munn wrote. “My mother scored 26.2%. Her yearly mammogram had just come out clear but because of that high score I insisted she get an MRI.”

Munn said her mother has since completed 12 rounds of chemotherapy treatment, with additional transfusion treatment continuing until the fall.

The “Your Friends & Neighbors” actress first revealed that she was diagnosed with a form of breast cancer known as Luminal B cancer in 2024. The cancer was found in both of her breasts, and Munn’s treatment included a double mastectomy and a hysterectomy.

The carousel of photos and videos that Munn posted included images of herself, along with her husband comedian John Mulaney, by her mother’s side while she appeared to be getting treatment. A video showed Munn’s mom ringing the bell after completing her chemotherapy treatments.

Munn added that her mom hopes that sharing her story “will help save someone’s life” and went on to thank the healthcare providers who cared for both of them.

“To anyone out there who is taking care of someone or has made it their profession to do so, thank you,” she wrote. “These fights can feel near impossible without you.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.