Family in shock after death of father, son who were pulled from Lake Michigan in Indiana

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A father and son drowned at a beach in Northwest Indiana this week, and their family remained in shock days later.

The Meneou family, of Chicago’s southern suburbs, said they are experienced boaters — and have been around boats for 20 years. They said they know Lake Michigan and the specific area where it all happened, and this must have been a freak accident that took David and Jamie Meneou’s lives.

David Meneou, 65, of Lockport, lived to care for his 20-year-old son, who had developmental disabilities.

“Jamie was his life,” said David’s brother, Daniel Meneou. “Of course my brother was going to try to save his son.”

Daniel Meneou said his brother was a go-getter, while Jamie was an intelligent, bright young man who loved to swim in his backyard pool.

But this past Saturday afternoon, everything went awry.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said David and Jamie Meneou were out on Lake Michigan near Dune Acres this past Saturday. Dan Meneou said he heard from witnesses that the boat was anchored on a sandbar, and the two were playing catch when the ball went into the water — and Jamie went after it.

Jamie started to struggle, so David jumped in to save him — only to run into trouble himself.

“Maybe the drop-off was so sudden?” said Dan Meneou.

The DNR said a good Samaritan got the two men out of the water.

Indiana DNR conservation officers and National Park rangers were called to the scene at 4:20 p.m. Saturday, and rushed to transport David and Jamie by boat to the Port of Indiana — while doing CPR for 30 minutes.

But neither man could be saved. They were then taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

“There were so many boaters out there that were assisting,” said Dan Meneou. “I mean, it made us feel good at the moment.”

Dave Benjamin with the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project said a situation like the Meneous ran into is not unheard of.

“I’ve seen this happen before, where someone overthrows a football to their buddy, and it goes over their head, or they miss the ball — and now it’s blowing in the wind away from shore, and they chase after it,” Benjamin said.

Benjamin said on Saturday at the Porter County beach where it happened, there were offshore winds from the south that could have made any object in the water go far and fast.

Benjamin emphasized that people should always have a flotation device like a life jacket on a boat, especially if they are not sure of the conditions on the lake.

“Knowing how to swim is not water safety,” Benjamin said.

“If we look at Lake Michigan right now, we are at 17 drownings as of July 8,” Benjamin said. “We could have another 30 drownings in Lake Michigan this year.”

As for what happened to David and Jamie Meneou, the Indiana DNR said it is still under investigation.

“I’m actually surprised I’m composed today, but you know, it has its moments,” said Dan Meneou. “I’ll fall apart after this is all done.”

Dan said his family finds peace that David and Jamie went down together as a father and the son for whom he would do anything.

“They were both great people, my brother is a great dad,” said Dan Meneou, “and I believe he was a hero for this.”

Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project data show there have been 17 drownings in Lake Michigan so far this summer — the number typically seen around this time.

By the end of the summer, there are usually 50 drownings in the lake — and the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project does expect to see 30 more in the coming months. The organization wants everyone to take precautions.

