Family cat found lost lottery ticket worth $150K

WALLINGFORD, Connecticut (WABC) — A Connecticut man’s lottery ticket was found by his cat weeks after he lost it, and to his surprise, it was worth $150,000.

On Friday, June 13, Russell Ruff, a school bus driver in Somers, Connecticut purchased a Powerball ticket and then lost it in his home.

It wasn’t until weeks later that the ticket was found. Ruff and his son were maneuvering a bed after their cat that went behind it and in the process found the cat, and the ticket.

If you ask Russell Ruff of Somers, the word he’d use is “miraculous”-after the family cat led them to a Powerball ticket they believed was lost.

After scanning the lottery ticket, Ruff learned the long-lost ticket was a winner worth $150,000.

For Ruff, this lost and found experience was “miraculous.”

“We lost the ticket at home. It went behind a headboard, and we didn’t think too much of it. We didn’t really check the numbers.”Ruff said. “It was a miracle.”

