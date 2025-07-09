CSPD received 577 calls related to fireworks during the week of July Fourth

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says that between July 1 and July 7, their communications center received 10,574 overall calls, 577 of which were related to fireworks.

CSPD reports that of the complaints about fireworks, 423 complaint calls were dispatched.

According to CSPD, on July 4, they received a total of 1,687 calls to the communications center, including 286 complaints about fireworks.

By the end of that day, on July 4, police reported issuing seven citations for illegal fireworks; however, no fireworks citations were issued on the days between July 1 and July 7.

