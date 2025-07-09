Colorado State Patrol mourns loss of retired K9 Sandy

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says that one of their former K9s has passed away.

CSP says Sandy, a yellow Labrador Retriever, served the agency for 10 years beginning in 2014. She retired last year and lived out a peaceful retirement with her handler.

"Sandy made Colorado safer, and for that, we are grateful for her loyal service and lasting contributions to our community," read a release from Colorado State Patrol (CSP). "Thank you for your unwavering support and dedication to the people of Colorado. Rest easy, Sandy."

