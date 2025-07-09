Colorado Springs-based Texas BBQ restaurant holding donation drive for Texas flood victims

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A Colorado Springs-based Texas barbecue restaurant is holding two drop-off donation days, hoping to collect needed supplies for those impacted by the catastrophic floods in Texas.

As of Wednesday, officials have confirmed that 110 people have died as a result of the July 4 flooding in central Texas, with another 160 still missing – making it now the deadliest natural disaster in Texas in nearly a century.

The owners of Chuckwagon 719, a Colorado Springs BBQ restaurant owned and operated by a family from Houston, Texas, are hoping to help those affected however they can.

They're hosting a "Buckets to Backpacks" donation drive on Saturday, July 12 and Saturday, July 19, asking those interested to drop off items at the restaurant from noon to 5 p.m.

"Growing up camping & floating the Guadalupe with my family this hits so close to home & we want to GIVE in anyway we can! We are joining Texas forces to donate to our friends & family in Texas," the owners wrote in a post to social media.

Items they're asking for include:

Backpacks

School Supplies

Gift cards for new back-to-school clothes

Non-perishable food items to replenish the local food banks

Diapers & Wipes

Cleaning supplies and hygiene products

For more information or questions about the donation drive, email buckets2backpacks@gmail.com.

