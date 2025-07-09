Skip to Content
Colorado Springs-based Texas BBQ restaurant holding donation drive for Texas flood victims

Chuckwagon 719, Canva
By
New
Published 6:50 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A Colorado Springs-based Texas barbecue restaurant is holding two drop-off donation days, hoping to collect needed supplies for those impacted by the catastrophic floods in Texas.

As of Wednesday, officials have confirmed that 110 people have died as a result of the July 4 flooding in central Texas, with another 160 still missing – making it now the deadliest natural disaster in Texas in nearly a century.

The owners of Chuckwagon 719, a Colorado Springs BBQ restaurant owned and operated by a family from Houston, Texas, are hoping to help those affected however they can.

They're hosting a "Buckets to Backpacks" donation drive on Saturday, July 12 and Saturday, July 19, asking those interested to drop off items at the restaurant from noon to 5 p.m.

May be an image of 1 person and text that says 'CENTRAL TEXAS FLOOD RELIEF BUCKETS TO K July 12th & July 19th NOON- 5PM Spread The Love! As the headlines dissapate so will the resources being donated to our friends Texas so, let's continue our support for communities in need! JOIN US ITEMS NEEDED School Backpacks School Supplies Drop-off Location: The Chuckwagon 719 6453 Omaha Blvd, Colorado Springs Non-perishables For More Info buckets2backpacks@gmail.com'

"Growing up camping & floating the Guadalupe with my family this hits so close to home & we want to GIVE in anyway we can! We are joining Texas forces to donate to our friends & family in Texas," the owners wrote in a post to social media.

Items they're asking for include:

  • Backpacks
  • School Supplies
  • Gift cards for new back-to-school clothes
  • Non-perishable food items to replenish the local food banks
  • Diapers & Wipes
  • Cleaning supplies and hygiene products

For more information or questions about the donation drive, email buckets2backpacks@gmail.com.

