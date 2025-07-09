Skip to Content
News

Best places to live in the Denver metro area

By
Published 5:10 PM

Stuart Monk // Shutterstock

Best places to live in the Denver metro area

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Denver metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche’s methodology here.

PeopleImages.com – Yuri A // Shutterstock

#25. Castle Rock

– Niche grade: A
– Public school grade: B+
– Population: 76,614

BAZA Production // Shutterstock

#24. Littleton

– Niche grade: A
– Public school grade: A
– Population: 45,092

Akarawut // Shutterstock

#23. Golden

– Niche grade: A
– Public school grade: A-
– Population: 20,467

Stuart Monk // Shutterstock

#22. The Pinery

– Niche grade: A
– Public school grade: B+
– Population: 11,740

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#21. Stonegate

– Niche grade: A
– Public school grade: A-
– Population: 9,164

PeopleImages.com – Yuri A // Shutterstock

#20. Columbine Valley

– Niche grade: A
– Public school grade: A
– Population: 2,084

FamVeld // Shutterstock

#19. Bow Mar

– Niche grade: A
– Public school grade: A-
– Population: 1,003

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#18. Evergreen

– Niche grade: A
– Public school grade: A-
– Population: 8,643

Jacek Chabraszewski // Shutterstock

#17. Broomfield

– Niche grade: A
– Public school grade: A-
– Population: 75,110

Laura Beach // Shutterstock

#16. Roxborough Park

– Niche grade: A
– Public school grade: A-
– Population: 9,365

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#15. Erie

– Niche grade: A
– Public school grade: A-
– Population: 31,927

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#14. Lafayette

– Niche grade: A
– Public school grade: A
– Population: 30,471

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#13. Gunbarrel

– Niche grade: A
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 10,424

imtmphoto // Shutterstock

#12. Boulder

– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 106,274

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#11. Lone Tree

– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A-
– Population: 14,136

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#10. Superior

– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A
– Population: 13,136

Robert Kneschke // Shutterstock

#9. Louisville

– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A
– Population: 20,788

RossHelen // Shutterstock

#8. Cherry Hills Village

– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 6,366

Mila Supinskaya Glashchenko // Shutterstock

#7. Highlands Ranch

– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A
– Population: 101,437

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#6. Centennial

– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 107,386

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#5. Castle Pines

– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A
– Population: 12,573

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#4. Greenwood Village

– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 15,485

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#3. Inverness

– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 3,088

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#2. Cherry Creek

– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 11,011

YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV // Shutterstock

#1. Holly Hills

– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 2,652

Article Topic Follows: News

Stacker

