Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office looking for woman who smashed door to animal services

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) says they are looking for a woman who tried to break into Centennial Animal Services on June 27.

Centennial Animal Services handles animal control cases, like aggressive dogs or animal neglect, and also handles lost and found pets.

According to the department, the woman drove to the building in a silver or gray four-door sedan. She reportedly walked up to the building with her dog and began knocking loudly on the locked doors and pacing back and forth. The sheriff's office says she continued for about 30 minutes before coming back with a tire iron.

The sheriff's office says she hit the glass door with the tire iron, causing about $8,000 to $10,000 in damage. ACSO says despite the damage, she still wasn't able to get into the building.

The sheriff's office says she is a white woman, 25-35 years old, with dark blonde hair, 5’6”-5’9” wearing a pink shirt, black pants or leggings, and sunglasses. She had a light-colored Labrador Retriever mix dog on a leash.

Anyone with information can anonymously report the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office

Investigation Tip Line at 720-874-8477.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.