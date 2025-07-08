York County police officer and wife charged with giving alcohol to minors

By WGAL staff

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — WGAL News 8 has confirmed a man charged with giving alcohol to minors is a police officer in York County.

Statements from the Carroll Township Police Department and the York County District Attorney’s Office confirm that Elias Martinez was employed by the police department at the time of the investigation.

Court documents confirm that Martinez, who is known as Anthony, and his wife, 33-year-old Shae Martinez, gave alcohol to several minors between the ages of 15 and 17 years old between July 2023 and October 2024 at their home in Dillsburg.

The same documents also said Elias was the baseball coach of at least two of those minors.

In a statement released to News 8, Carroll Township Police Chief Thomas Wargo said the officer has been placed on paid administrative leave.

“The Police Department takes the charges and situation seriously and will be conducting an internal investigation related to the charges,” Wargo said.

The couple will have preliminary hearings on Aug. 4.

