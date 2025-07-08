Video shows vandal target Massachusetts BBQ business before grand opening

By Julia McDonald

NORTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — The highly anticipated grand opening of Freedom Fire BBQ in Norton, Massachusetts felt like a dream come true for aspiring chef Mike Conroy, but he says it was sabotaged just hours before.

The Army veteran spent years enjoying barbecue around the South and is newly married raising his kids in Norton. He and his wife have gained fans as a mobile caterer, and popular local restaurant Hillside Johnny’s invited them to cook out of their kitchen on the days they’re closed.

“Last night we were all excited. Can’t believe this is actually happening today. This is amazing. Unfortunately, I was woken up at 2:30 in the morning by my alarm telling me someone was near my smoker,” Conroy said.

Smoker unplugged, camera stolen

The smoker had been filled with thousands of dollars’ worth of meat, the menu for the first day in their new home. But in the middle of the night, someone made sure that couldn’t happen.

“You can actually hear him messing with the waterproof cover that’s on the outlets and going up with a flashlight to my smoker. The smoker had been completely unplugged. And the cord was stolen, and the camera was taken,” Conroy explained.

So instead of running around the kitchen Monday, the Conroys spent the day running around town: talking to police and checking local businesses for surveillance video.

“Very intentional”

“Trying to see if they have camera footage to see where he went on his bike. It was very intentional. You can’t see the smoker from the road. Then he stays for hours so you don’t really know what he’s doing during that time period,” said Mike’s wife Cassie.

And because their camera was stolen, all that food went right in the dumpster.

“Without having eyes on my food the entire time, I’m not going to sell it to people,” Mike Conroy said.

The newlyweds and parents are feeling the support from Norton; humbled by an online fundraiser. But the couple would prefer to be feeding their neighbors dinner.

“Everyone is rooting for us. We’ll come back. We’ll figure it out,” Mike said. “We’re not going to give up,” Cassie said.

