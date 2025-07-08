U of A student raises money for Texas camp flooded in deadly holiday storms

By Ka’Tani Gouch

Click here for updates on this story

FAYETEVILLE, Arkansas (KSHB) — A University of Arkansas student is stepping up to help after deadly flooding devastated parts of central Texas over the holiday weekend, including an all-girls Christian summer camp.

“The owners Dick and Tweety are really what made it special,” Kate Krause, the former camper, said. “They just constantly poured light and love into everybody that walked through those green gates at Mystic”.

Krause, who attended Camp Mystic for several years growing up, said she was heartbroken to learn the camp was heavily damaged and that one of its longtime owners, Dick Eastland, was among those killed in the floods.

“Camp Mystic was my home away from home,” Krause said. “Dick was like a grandpa to every single girl there.”

Now living nearly 700 miles away for school, Krause says she still felt called to support the community that once supported her. She’s raising money and collecting donations to help those impacted.

“All of the funds that I’m raising, 70% is going to be, flood fund of Kerr County, and the 30% is going to the Camp Mystic families and girls from a registered GoFundMe that’s supporting the staff, the campers, the people who lost loved ones,” Krause said.

So far, she’s raised about $450 and hopes to expand her efforts by partnering with local businesses for fundraising days. Her first business will be with Mad Rooster Beer Co. on Thursday, July 10th, from 2-10 p.m.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.