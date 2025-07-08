Some Iowans see benefits from Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’

By Marcus McIntosh

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Dennis Friest, a farmer of over five decades in Story County, says he feels relief and gratitude as the president signed significant tax legislation into law last week.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Friest said.

President Donald Trump’s decision to expand the death tax exemption ensures that family farms, like his, can seamlessly be passed on to future generations without the burden of crippling taxation.

This measure is pivotal for Friest, whose lifelong goal has been to ensure the legacy of his farm remains intact.

“One of my goals when I started farming was to be able to pass this farm on to the next generation. I’m doing that, and I feel very good about that,” Friest said.

The law’s impact transcends individual families, as it promises long-term benefits to the broader agricultural community.

By alleviating financial pressures, the legislation strengthens the vitality of generational farming.

Friest affirms its significance, remarking on its blessing for family farmers at large, with the fifth generation of the Friest family now ready to continue the tradition.

His emotional and practical relief underscores how life-changing the amendment will be for farmers across the country.

Moreover, the legislation extends beyond agriculture, offering tax relief to restaurant workers.

Jessica Dunker, Iowa Restaurant Association president and CEO, highlighted a new provision allowing workers to deduct up to $25,000 annually in tip income from their taxable wages.

Restaurant employees such as servers, bussers and bartenders will benefit significantly.

Dunker celebrates the law’s immediate impact.

“Great news for anyone who has a portion of their wages considered to be tip-eligible or they receive tips,” Dunker said.

While this tax relief for restaurant workers is temporary and set to end in 2028, Dunker remains optimistic.

“I am always hopeful that a popular piece of tax legislation would be made permanent,” Dunker said.

