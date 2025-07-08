‘She deserves to be honored’: Vigil planned for Shorewood woman killed in domestic violence shooting

By Pavlina Osta

Click here for updates on this story

SHOREWOOD, Wis. (WDJT) — The Shorewood community is mourning the loss of a mother taken too soon.

Victoria Truss was killed in a domestic violence shooting last Thursday. As her family prepares for a vigil in her honor, others who knew Victoria are reflecting on the kindness she shared.

Her loss is being felt deeply, not just by her family but by the whole community. We spoke with a woman who says Victoria was a bright light during a difficult time in her life.

“She was such a good, positive person. I mean no one had a bad thing to say about her. Everybody in the family just loved her,” said Peggy Heiderer.

To Peggy, Victoria Truss was more than an employee. “We would watch TV together. She and my mom would just laugh about the stuff.”

Heiderer remembers Victoria from her time working as an aide, when Heiderer’s mother was in home hospice.

“She was just a godsend,” Heiderer said. “She was smiling and my mother loved her from the beginning. It was just her whole attitude. She just had a positive attitude.”

On Tuesday, there will be a celebration life and balloon release for Victoria. Heiderer says she will be there to remember her friend.

“Just because of the impact she had on our family, the care she gave my mother. She deserves to be honored.”

Truss was killed early Thursday morning at her home on Bartlett Avenue. Newly obtained body camera and dashcam video shows the chaos that broke out when Shorewood police officers arrived on scene.

The officer survived thanks to his protective vest. After fleeing the scene, the suspect was killed after a shootout in Milwaukee.

The suspect shot and killed Victoria, leaving behind her 14-year-old son.

“She talked about her son all the time. She would call him from there and tease him, she was just a wonderful person and I’m so sad about this.”

The vigil will take place at 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 8, near Bartlett and Wood in Shorewood.

The family also has a fundraiser started to help with funeral expenses.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.