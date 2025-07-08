Ring camera video shows strong winds hitting Benson during Monday night’s severe weather

By Jake Anderson

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — A severe thunderstorm with strong winds hit the Omaha area Monday night, bringing down tree limbs and causing thousands of people to lose power.

Christie Montalvo shared this ring camera video showing the strong winds hitting her front porch in the Benson area, near 52nd and Evans.

Ashley Nicole shared this video showing the wind blowing away a trampoline in her backyard near 144th Street and Nelson Creek Drive.

This video shows the powerful winds blowing a basketball hoop back and forth. Sarah Deselms sent this to us from 90th and Maple Streets.

A viewer sent us this picture of an uprooted tree. They say they’re happy the tree landed in the opposite direction of their home.

