Detroiters rally against gun violence 1 year after deadly block party shooting

By Heath Kalb

Detroit (WWJ) — On July 7, 2024, two people were killed and 19 others were injured at an illegal block party in a shooting that left dozens of people sprinting for their lives.

One year later, community members from the neighborhood near Rossini Drive and Reno Street, where the shooting took place, came together on Monday to rally against gun violence.

“Really support the kids so we could show them a better way, you know, other than shooting or turning to violence,” said Damone McQueen, a member of the 4820 Live, an organization that works with the area’s youth to keep them out of trouble.

Earlier Monday, Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan laid out a plan to limit gun violence in the city by being stricter on curfews and encouraging people to call out block parties like the one last year.

Bishop Daryl Harris, program manager at Ceasefire Detroit, led Monday’s rally near Wish Egan Park. Harris said he’s been happy with how the city has worked to combat gun violence, but that there’s still a lot of work to do.

“I am proud of the work they’ve done with community organizations and groups on the ground. I am. I know it’s not something we’re gonna pat ourselves on the back for; we can always be better,” Harris said.

