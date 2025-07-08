Deadly flooding devastates central Texas: Here’s how to help

By Jennifer Johnson, CNN

(CNN) — Torrential rains triggered flash flooding in central Texas Friday, killing more than 100 people, including dozens of children who were at summer camps along the Guadalupe River. The river rose more than 20 feet in less than two hours. People are still missing.

