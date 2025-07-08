Skip to Content
Deadly flooding devastates central Texas: Here’s how to help

Debris covers a bridge over the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area in Ingram
Julio Cortez/AP via CNN Newsource
Debris covers a bridge over the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area in Ingram
By
July 5, 2025 7:13 PM
Published 9:26 AM

By Jennifer Johnson, CNN

(CNN) — Torrential rains triggered flash flooding in central Texas Friday, killing more than 100 people, including dozens of children who were at summer camps along the Guadalupe River. The river rose more than 20 feet in less than two hours. People are still missing.

As search and rescue continues, charities are on the ground providing aid. You can help by clicking HERE or using the form below.

