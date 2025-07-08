Arrest records reveal what led up to deadly Highway 85 shooting

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - On July 3, just after 10 p.m., a patrol deputy with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) saw a car in the middle of South Highway 85, according to arrest records. Investigators say the driver, Eddie Jackson, told deputies his car was out of gas. The two passengers got out and helped to push the car to the side of the road while Jackson stayed in the passenger seat, according to sheriff's deputies. The deputy took down the car's plate and noted that the three people in the car all seemed cordial.

Later that night, just before 11, EPSO dispatch received a call that disconnected. Deputies were sent to the area where the call came from, and they called back the number that had initially called 911. Arrest records say the person who answered was winded and said someone had tried to rob them.

After that, deputies say a second caller contacted EPSO dispatch, saying that his son, Eddie Jackson, had called him, saying he was running and had to get out of there. This led deputies to go back to where they initially contacted Jackson on South Highway 85.

When deputies arrived, arrest records say they found the same car in the same place; however, this time Jackson was gone, and the two other passengers were dead inside.

In arrest records, the deputy notes that the victims both had apparent gunshot wounds and that there were fired shell casings on the ground.

Deputies got a search warrant and searched the car, where they found multiple boxes of ammunition in the driver's side door, the trunk and the driver's floorboard, according to the arrest affidavit. Under one of the boxes of ammunition, deputies say they found Jackson's ID.

Later, EPSO says Jackson called them. They say he explained meeting the two guys at a Subway and that they asked him to drive them around. Jackson told deputies he agreed and that the two wanted him to pull up on one of their friends, but Jackson's car ran out of gas. Soon after, Jackson told deputies that he was being followed by his passengers' friends.

In arrest records, deputies said that Eddie Jackson told them the two passengers were talking about wanting to hurt him and that they started reaching for their waist and he thought they were grabbing guns, so he shot them both. Jackson stated he never saw any firearms on the two passengers, according to deputies. EPSO also noted that one of the passengers was sagging their pants in a way that a gun would have been noticeable.

Sheriff's deputies pressed Jackson, asking him why he did not mention his fears of being followed or hurt by the two victims when his car had initially run out of gas and a deputy came to help. Jackson replied to deputies, telling them he was trying to talk his way out of it and didn't want to get his passengers in trouble, according to arrest records.

In the arrest records, they note that Jackson continued to change his story, even adding that he gave one of the deputies a "look" to indicate needing help when they assisted with his car in the middle of the road. He also told deputies that he wanted to do drugs, and that's what they were doing in the car. EPSO confirmed they found whip-its and cocaine in Jackson's car.

Jackson told deputies he left the scene, went to his apartment, and got an Uber to the Denver International Airport (DIA). Deputies note in the arrest record that Jackson told them he was coming back to Colorado Springs to talk with deputies, but he did not show up.

Jackson was arrested at DIA. He now faces 2 counts of murder in the second degree and is being held in the El Paso County jail.

