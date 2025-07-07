Young boy severely injured after falling down shaft at the top of the hiking trail

By Jeremiah Estrada

HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KITV) — An 8-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday afternoon after falling down a shaft at the top of Koko Head.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the hiking trail around 5:20 p.m. on July 5. The child was hiking with his parents when he fell roughly 20 feet down what was described as a well. The spot was later determined to be a shaft that led to a bunker-like room located near the top of the trail.

The boy was rescued from the trail by firefighters then airlifted out of the area for further medical attention.

Paramedics administered life-saving treatment to the young patient at for several injuries he sustained. After getting treated, he was transported by an ambulance to an emergency room.

