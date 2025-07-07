South Metro Fire Rescue working structure and grassfire along Parker Road in Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) says they are responding to a fire that has spread to both a building and nearby vegetation.

According to the department, the fire is near the 1180 block of Parker Road. SMFR says both the Denver and Aurora fire departments are assisting.

As of 2:24 p.m. on Monday, crews were working on hot spots along the High Line Canal Trail, as well as flames in a building's attic and decking. Crews said Parker Road is closed in both directions near Mississippi Avenue.

SMFR says everyone in the building has been safely evacuated.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.