Sink Hole reported on 19th St. and Henderson Ave., north of Uintah.

Morgan Taylor
By
Published 4:13 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs is reporting a sinkhole on 19th St. and Henderson Ave., north of Uintah.

Vehicles are being detoured through the parking lot to get around the sinkhole.

The area saw heavy flooding yesterday, June 6.

Courtesy: Morgan Taylor

Abby Smith

