Ryan Cole sentenced to death for the murder of 15-year-old Khyler Edman

By James Curtis

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Florida (WBBH) — A man convicted of killing a 15-year-old boy who was protecting his sister during a 2019 home invasion in Charlotte County was sentenced to death on Monday.

Ryan Cole, 33, was found guilty of stabbing Khyler Edman, 15, to death in 2019. The teen was trying to protect his 5-year-old sister after Cole broke into their Port Charlotte home on Starlite Lane.

Cole’s sentencing was originally scheduled for June, but his defense team asked for more time and argued why Cole should receive a specific sentence.

Then, the July 2 sentencing was canceled due to unforeseen circumstances and rescheduled for Monday, July 7.

A psychiatrist diagnosed Cole with a psychotic disorder. He said he has a history of childhood trauma and drug abuse.

Jurors were shown evidence, including graphic photos of Edman’s lifeless body. They recommended death for Cole.

Cole was sentenced to death by Judge Lisa Porter on Monday, July 7, at 12:30 p.m.

