La Junta Fire Department responded to a car submerged in canal

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- The La Junta Fire Department (LJFD) responded to a traffic accident involving a car submerged in a canal at Rd 30 and Rd 808 by Cheraw.

LJFD says it appears that the driver lost control, almost striking another vehicle, when he drove into the canal.

While en route around 4:43 p.m. to the accident, LJFD reports that they were informed a person was on top of the car in the canal. However, upon arrival, the man had jumped to the edge of the canal and informed the department that no one else was inside the vehicle.

Officials say the crash caused damage to a head gate that diverts water for farmers in the area.

The investigation has now been turned over to law enforcement.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.