Kenyan police fire water cannon and tear gas at protesters as anti-government outrage grows

(CNN) — Kenyan police used tear gas and water cannon on protesters marking the 35th anniversary of a pro-democracy rally that has stirred anti-government resentment among Kenyan youths, who were already enraged over allegations of corruption, police brutality and abductions of government critics.

The East African country has been hit by a wave of bloody protests that began last year over an unpopular finance bill that raised taxes amid a cost-of-living crisis.

Kenya’s government withdrew the tax bill in June last year in the wake of the demonstrations, but outrage has intensified over the recent death of a teacher in police custody and the shooting of an unarmed street vendor by police.

At least 16 people were killed and hundreds injured during anti-government protests last month. Dozens more died during the anti-tax demonstrations in 2024.

On Monday, several parts of Kenya saw gatherings as people marked the anniversary of the July 7, 1990, pro-democracy march known as Saba Saba.

In the capital Nairobi, Kenyan security forces repelled protesters with tear gas and water cannon hours after blocking major roads leading into the city. Roads leading to the Kenyan Parliament building, as well as the president’s office and residence, were also barricaded ahead of the demonstrations.

The clampdown comes after individuals described by the Kenyan Human Rights Commission as “hired goons” who were “sent by the state to silence dissent” stormed the NGO’s offices.

In a statement on Sunday night, the human rights body said those who entered the building “violently disrupted a press conference by Kenyan mothers calling for an end to arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings targeting protesters ahead of Saba Saba demonstrations.”

CNN has contacted the Kenyan police and government on the allegation.

Earlier on Sunday, Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen said security agencies were “on high alert to deal decisively with criminals and other elements of ill intent who may seek to infiltrate peaceful processions to cause havoc, mayhem, or destruction of property.”

Murkomen previously described last month’s demonstrations as “terrorism disguised as dissent,” in a statement that further reignited outrage.

