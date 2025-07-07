Kansas Bureau of Investigation investigating inmate death at Wyandotte County jail

By Nick Sloan

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a 50-year-old man who died Saturday night at the Wyandotte County Detention Center while in custody.

Charles L. Adair of Kansas City, Kansas, had been booked into the jail on July 4 after being arrested on misdemeanor failure-to-appear warrants tied to traffic violations.

A news release said Adair received treatment around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the jail’s infirmary for a pre-existing leg wound.

When staff tried to escort him back to his cell, Adair allegedly caused a disturbance, resisted deputies and was handcuffed.

Deputies placed him on the lower bunk in his cell and removed the handcuffs.

Jail staff called medical personnel moments later when Adair became unresponsive.

EMS arrived and attempted lifesaving measures, but he was pronounced dead at 9:19 p.m.

The KBI said agents found no obvious signs of injury caused by the incident. An autopsy is planned.

