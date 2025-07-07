Contractor finds possible unexploded ordnances at Tipton Airport, police say

By Greg Ng

FORT MEADE, Maryland (WBAL) — A contractor found what are believed to be unexploded ordnances at Tipton Airport, according to Anne Arundel County police.

County police and fire officials told 11 News that a contractor was digging at the airport Monday morning when they found the devices and called authorities.

Fire officials told 11 News that arson and explosives investigators identified the devices as old military ordnances. Crews were waiting for military officials to respond to help identify the devices for safe removal.

The airport is located where Maryland Routes 198 and 32 meet just south of Fort Meade.

