Colorado Springs car theft suspect caught without incident thanks to K-9 and air support

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) K9 Unit says a car theft suspect was successfully taken into custody thanks to a K9 crew on the ground and specialists in the air.

According to police, officers saw a stolen Subaru driving in the area of North Nevada Avenue and Garden of the Gods Road on July 2. Police say Colorado State Patrol used an air unit to keep an eye on the suspect.

Police say the suspect was seen at one point exiting the car, and they say he had a gun and a mask.

Eventually, CSPD says the suspect stopped in a parking lot, and the Tactical Enforcement Unit went to block him in.

A Colorado Springs K9 named Kylo came in to support the arresting officers, CSPD said.

"Canine warnings were given, and Kylo gave some enthusiastic barks," read a release from the CSPD K9 Unit.

Police say the suspect, who has not yet been publicly named, was peacefully taken into custody. A handgun was recovered from his waistband, police said.

