Butler County rescue dog, Bella, flies cross-country to begin new life as service dog

By Felicity Taylor

Click here for updates on this story

BUTLER, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — Bella, a partially paralyzed beagle mix from Butler County, took off on a private jet Saturday to become a service animal in Colorado.

She was rescued by the Butler County Humane Society, unable to use her back legs. But with the help of wheels, a red dress, confidence, and love, Bella is now on her way to work with children and adults with special needs.

“It’s a dream come true for us,” said Judy Barkley with the Butler County Humane Society. “Bella gets this chance at this wonderful new life, but it’s very emotional.”

A team of three pilots is flying Bella to her new owner, nationally recognized special needs pet handler Kiki McGough. The pilots are making sure Bella is comfortable every step of the way, even taking an overnight layover in Illinois.

“We’re going to keep her at a safe altitude. I have headgear for her big ears. I’m surprised they fit in there,” said pilot Hunter Timko. “We’re going to pull over every two to three hours, make sure she gets what she needs.”

The Butler County community raised more than $5,000 in just four days to cover the costs of Bella’s journey.

“She’s just a beautiful, special dog,” Barkley said. “She became immediately the sweetheart of the shelter.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.