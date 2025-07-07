Abino deer fawn rescued in Northern California dies from injuries

By Cecilio Padilla

California (KOVR) — An injured albino deer fawn taken in recently by a Northern California wildlife rescue has died, officials say.

Gold Country Wildlife Rescue said, last week, they took in an albino Black-Tailed deer fawn.

Rescuers said the fawn was found stuck in a fence, leaving the animal with serious injuries. Where the fawn was found was not disclosed.

The fawn later died from its injuries, the rescue announced Sunday.

“While loss is a hard reality in wildlife rehabilitation, we were honored to provide this little one with compassionate care, comfort, and dignity during its final days,” Gold Country Wildlife Rescue said in a statement.

Wildlife experts say the chances of someone seeing an albino deer in the wild is about 1 in 30,000. Notably, Gold Country Wildlife Rescue said the fawn was the first albino deer they had ever taken in.

Gold Country Wildlife Rescue is located in Auburn and takes in a wide variety of injured wild animals, from birds to bears.

