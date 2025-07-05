One dead, one seriously injured after being thrown from the back of a pickup truck in DUI crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One person died and another is seriously injured early Saturday morning, after being ejected from the back of a pickup truck when another car hit the truck.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says they got a call regarding a crash on the overpass on South Circle Drive on the bridge over Hancock. Officers determined that the pickup truck was traveling southbound on Circle Drive when another vehicle, also traveling southbound, hit the truck. The two people traveling in the back were thrown from the cab.

One passenger was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, while the other passenger died at the scene. A driver was arrested for a DUI at the scene, but it's unclear at this time if it was the driver of the pickup or the driver of the other vehicle. Impairment and speed are suspected in this crash.

Any witnesses who observed or have dash cam footage of the incident are encouraged to call non-emergency at 719-444-7000 to give their statement.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.