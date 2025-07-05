Deputies treated for smoke inhalation after they say fireworks caused house fire

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) and South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) responded to a house fire that started outside the garage after used fireworks were discarded in a plastic trash can, according to DCSO.

Deputies say they arrived to find the garage and fence on fire and the homeowners still inside trying to save their pets. DCSO says deputies rushed in to help evacuate the family.

Four deputies were evaluated on scene for smoke inhalation; luckily, the DCSO says all deputies were ok.

Thankfully, they say no one was seriously injured, and the family’s pets, a dog and two cats, were found alive.

However, deputies say the fire destroyed the garage, a vehicle inside and caused significant damage to an upstairs bedroom.

A photo of deputies responding, courtesy of the DCSO.

The sheriff's office says it's a cautionary reminder that fireworks may look harmless when extinguished, but leftover embers can reignite. They ask you to never store used fireworks near your home or in plastic bins.