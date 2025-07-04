Runway child contacts mother to say she’s being held against her will; man arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a report that a runaway child was contacting her mother to inform her that she was being held against her will.

According to an online police blotter post, detectives arrested 62-year-old Jerome Scott for the charges of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, along with many other charges.

CSPD states that they received the report today, July 4, at around 12:30 a.m., after the mother filed a report that her child was contacting her on the internet, saying she was being held against her will and another juvenile was with her.

The juveniles were found at an apartment in the 300 block of Victoria Street.

Scott has been booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

The list of charges provided by CSPD:

Sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust - class three felony

Unlawful dispensing [of a controlled substance] - class one drug felony

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor - class one misdemeanor

Harboring a minor - class two misdemeanor

According to the police blotter post, detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit responded and will continue the investigation.

Police say officers from Stetson Hills, Sand Creek, Gold Hill, and DART assisted in the effort to find the juveniles.

