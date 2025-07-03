Woman arrested for leading FHP troopers on 28-mile drunken high-speed chase

By Madison Monroe Adams

PUNTA GORDA, Florida (WBBH) — A drunk driver led Florida Highway Patrol on a 28-mile high-speed chase early Tuesday morning — after troopers say she tossed a bag out of her window and sped off at over 100 miles per hour on I-75.

Just after midnight on Tuesday, Florida Highway Patrol spotted a car moving unusually slow on I-75 South near the Duncan Road exit in Punta Gorda.

Troopers say the vehicle, driven by Gloria King, was traveling at just 47 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone. Troopers quickly determined that King was intoxicated.

According to FHP, when a trooper attempted a traffic stop, King threw a black plastic bag out of the car window, then hit the gas. She accelerated to speeds over 100 miles per hour, initiating a high-speed pursuit.

Troopers attempted a PIT maneuver to stop King during the chase, but she continued fleeing at over 100 miles per hour for 28 miles, stretching from Charlotte County into neighboring Lee County.

She eventually exited the highway at Colonial Boulevard near the Diverging Diamond interchange in Fort Myers. That’s where troopers performed a second PIT maneuver, finally stopping the vehicle.

King was taken into custody at the scene.

