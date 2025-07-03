Russian strikes hit Kyiv after Trump says no progress in talks with Putin

By Jessie Yeung, Victoria Butenko, Michael Rios and Kit Maher, CNN

(CNN) — Russian strikes hit more than a dozen locations across Ukraine’s capital Kyiv overnight into Friday, including residential areas, a local official said, hours after US President Donald Trump said he had made “no progress” towards a ceasefire deal during a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Eight people were wounded in the hours-long attack, which damaged multi-story buildings in two city districts, according to Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv’s military administration.

In the early hours of Friday morning, the Ukrainian Air Force said multiple missiles had been launched toward Kyiv and warned of a ballistic missile approaching the capital. Shortly afterward, a loud explosion was heard in the city.

Heavy smoke filled the air in some parts of the city center and drones could be heard overhead, CNN journalists said.

In recent weeks, Russia has launched near-nightly air attacks on Ukraine involving hundreds of missiles and drones. Earlier this week Ukraine’s foreign minister said that in June alone, Russia launched over 330 missiles, including nearly 80 ballistic missiles, 5,000 combat drones, and 5,000 gliding bombs against Ukraine.

On Thursday, Trump held a nearly hour-long call with Putin and voiced frustration afterward about the stalled ceasefire negotiations.

“We had a call. It was a pretty long call. We talked about a lot of things, including Iran and we also talked about, as you know, the war with Ukraine,” Trump said. “I’m not happy about that.”

Asked if he felt he made progress with Putin on a deal with Ukraine, Trump said firmly: “No.” He added, “I didn’t make any progress with him today at all.”

The strikes come as the Trump administration pauses some weapons shipments to Ukraine, including air defense missiles, following a review of military spending and American support to foreign countries.

Trump acknowledged said that the decision had been made to protect US stockpiles.

The US has been the biggest single donor of military aid to Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022, supplying Ukraine with air defense systems, drones, rocket launchers, radars, tanks and anti-armor weapons, leading to concerns over dwindling US stockpiles.

But the balance of aid to Ukraine has changed significantly since Trump returned to power, casting doubt over the future of US support for Kyiv.

Trump and Putin did not discuss the pause in shipments to Ukraine during their call, according to Russian state media TASS, citing a Kremlin aide. However, Trump brought up ending the war “as early as possible” – to which Putin responded that Russia would not “back down” from its war goals in Ukraine, according to TASS.

