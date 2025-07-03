‘It’s really a game changer’: New California law gives hope to people struggling with infertility

By Adam Campos

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — Mali Shook has the plans set for her future child’s room, including 40 different versions of inspiration through Pinterest.

“We would imagine having a Bali-esque kind of nursery here. I would keep that dream catcher there. It’s actually made from a good friend, and I’ve envisioned ever since we had it, just having that over the baby’s crib,” Shook, 43, said.

It’s always been her dream to become a mom. She and her husband, Aaron, have been trying to make it a reality, but it hasn’t been easy as Mali has been battling infertility issues.

“I lost my dad when I was 19 to cancer, and I thought that was the worst thing that I would ever go through in my life. And this has absolutely been far worse,” Shook said.

During the last four years, Shook has gone through several IVF treatments. All of them failed at different stages in the process, including two positive pregnancies. She recently discovered she has endometriosis — a very likely cause of the treatment’s failures.

“It’s literally going from like your highest high to your lowest low,” Shook said. “It’s a lot of money to then, at the end of the day, we have nothing to show for it except for a lot of heartache and loss.”

Treatments have cost Mali and Aaron more than $40,000 out of pocket. Her COBRA insurance expires in September, and while she is set to enroll in new insurance in January as part of a new job, the costs for treatment have been difficult to maintain.

A new law in California gives them a renewed chance without the financial burden.

Starting on Jan. 1, 2026, insurance plans covering more than 101 employees will be required to provide infertility diagnosis and treatment, up to three egg retrievals, and unlimited embryo transfers. Plans covering fewer than 100 employees are required to at least offer coverage.

The law was supposed to go into effect on July 1, but a last-minute budget decision by the state pushed the start and delayed its implementation.

“It just opens up a door that we thought was closed to continue to try to build our family,” Shook said.

Dr. Brooke Friedman at San Diego Fertility Center has helped open the door to parenthood for many people. Her office wall is filled with thank-you cards from patients.

“I feel like I have the best job in the world, so I get to help people build their families,” Friedman said. “The joy of getting to see that first flicker of a heartbeat on ultrasound for a couple that’s maybe been struggling for 10 years to have a family is really incredible”.

According to the World Health Organization, 1 in 6 people face infertility. The average costs of treatment can typically range anywhere from $14,000-$20,000. While Dr. Friedman has helped dreams turn into realities, she’s also seen dreams get crushed because of the costs.

“I can’t tell you how many times over the past 12 years I’ve met with couples who have said, ‘We desperately want to be parents. We’d love to do IVF. We just can’t afford it,’” Friedman said. “This new mandate that was signed into law by Governor Newsom, it’s dramatically improving access to care.”

As this new legislation helps lower the price tag on treatment, Dr. Friedman believes it’s the relief patients deserve.

“It’s really a game changer for patients in terms of expanding their access and guaranteeing access to IVF,” Friedman said. “So, patients are incredibly excited. We’re incredibly excited,” Friedman said.

Rather than dreading the losses, Shook and her husband are continuing to focus on becoming a family of three.

After Shook underwent surgery for her endometriosis, her doctor told her she is “doing well” and she should start treatment right away.

Even if treatment were to fail again in this upcoming round, the new law, set to go into effect in January, allows Shook and her husband more time to try and have a child.

“Whatever way that little soul finds its way to us will be the best day of our lives,” Shook said. “We won’t take a minute of it for granted because we work so hard to bring that little child into this world.”

