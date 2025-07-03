‘I’ll tear your whole crib down’: New video shows suspect in officer shooting holding gun, yelling

By Kendall Keys

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WISN) — A new video shows the man charged with killing a Milwaukee police officer just minutes before the deadly shooting.

The cellphone video shows a man walking in the street, yelling and carrying a rifle, shortly before the ambush of Milwaukee police officers responding to 911 calls for help.

A man can be heard yelling in the video.

“Come outside! The (expletive) is you talking about,” the man yelled. “I’ll tear your whole crib down.”

In the video circulating on social media, the actions of the man are similar to video evidence described in court documents charging Tremaine Jones in the attack on two Milwaukee police officers. The criminal complaint describes a man wearing a black Nike windbreaker and light colored shoes.

Detectives said the incident was the result of an ongoing dispute between two groups of women fighting over the suspect, Tremaine Jones. Prosecutors said Jones showed up to the argument with a gun.

A neighbor who did not want to be identified said he threatened her as she returned home that night.

“He said, ‘I hope they didn’t call you guys over here to get in this because you can get it too.’ And I’m just like, I don’t even know what’s going on. I’m just pulling up. And I kept going and parked in the back. And next thing I know, I heard shots ringing,” the witness said.

WISN 12 News also obtained new video of what appears to be officers Kendall Corder and Christopher McCray responding to the scene around 9:30 p.m. the night of the shooting.

According to the criminal complaint, due to the nature of the call, Corder armed himself with the department-issued patrol rifle.

The video is from minutes before investigators said Jones ambushed the two officers, shooting them both from bushes in a dark alley. Corder died from his injuries.

At the scene, investigators found a rifle with Jones’ thumbprint on it, as well as a backpack containing the receipt for the rifle, his Social Security card, birth certificate and work ID.

Jones remains in jail, held on a $500,000 bond.

