‘I’d want to do good’: Man, formerly incarcerated says new mental health facility is needed

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — A new mental health facility is being built at the Douglas County jail. Douglas County Corrections hopes to serve people with acute mental health crises, those undergoing drug and alcohol detox or incarcerated people in danger of harming themselves.

County officials say at least 50 percent of incarcerated people at the jail have a mental health diagnosis.

Wednesday afternoon, county leaders held a Topping Out ceremony for the facility that will be 35,000 square feet and three stories. It’s paid for by federal funds through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The facility is set to be completed by the end of 2026.

One man who’s been taken to the Douglas County jail plenty of times says this is crucial. Volunteering there on Saturdays is just one way he’s paying it forward.

“Never Give Up” is a rallying cry for many. It’s also the name of a program in North Omaha that helps men coming from prison re-enter society.

“We get them signed up for EBT, we get them signed up for Medicaid, we help them find a job. We transport them to and from that job,” Shane Reilly told KETV Wednesday.

“Shane gives us just the road map, and he says you’re going to follow me for these 90 days and you’re going to see what happens,” Travis Stierlen said.

But long before Reilly was guiding men like Stierlen, he struggled a lot.

“I couldn’t get a hold of my addiction. My addiction got a hold of me,” he said.

He spent a total of 20 years in different correctional institutions.

“I would come out. I’d want to do good,” Reilly said.

Since his last release in 2016, he’s earned a master’s degree and has been leading his nonprofit for four years.

“People don’t understand out there, that re-entry and coming back into society from prison, it affects every aspect of our society and our community,” Reilly said.

That’s why he believes the new mental health facility coming to the Douglas County Jail will change a lot of lives.

“Hopefully, this mental health unit will allow some of these guys to deal with and uproot some of these issues that they have with their mental health and their addictions,” Reilly said.

He spends his Saturdays at the jail teaching cognitive behavioral therapy from a Biblical perspective.

“I get to interact with the guys and teach the guys and tell them, you know, where I failed and where I succeeded and what they can do,” Reilly said.

Reilly hopes to see more institutions across the state and country make an effort to prioritize mental health care.

