Frustrations grow for the families of the missing people from the fireworks explosion

By Andres Valle

ESPARTO, California (KCRA) — Officials are maintaining a large perimeter around the site of Tuesday’s fireworks facility explosion in Esparto, citing ongoing hazards and the need to preserve the scene for an investigation, which is being treated as a potential crime scene.

Seven individuals remain unaccounted for, and their families are pressing for clearer communication.

“We all saw that on the news — how were they not at least saying, ‘Hey, the chances are very slim?’” asked Darlene Sanchez, a friend of one of the missing individuals.

Sanchez’s best friend’s husband, Carlos Javier Rodriguez, 41, is among those presumed lost.

“He’s a devoted father, a hardworking man, a husband, dad, uncle, and best friend,” Sanchez said.

She shared with KCRA that the family has come to terms with the grim reality.

“There’s nothing left, and it’s been more than 24 hours. He would have found a way to let us know if he were alive,” Sanchez said.

Cal Fire is leading the investigation but has yet to release the identities of the missing, citing safety concerns at the wreckage site due to the magnitude of explosives stored there.

Curtis Lawrence, the fire chief for the Esparto Fire Protection District, addressed the public during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

“There has been communication with family, not the communication everybody would want, but we’re doing our best with the information we have,” Lawrence said.

Exclusive footage from Live Copter 3 showed fire crews entering the blast site around 6:30 p.m. and actively working to secure the area, a brand new development in the investigation.

Officials reiterated the complex nature of the incident and the priority of keeping the public and emergency responders safe. On Wednesday night, they shared that the area is still considered hazardous.

“There’s six other families grieving and wanting answers,” Sanchez said.

As she and Carlos’ family mourn the assumed loss of the man they love, they recall his humor and dedication.

“He was loud, funny, and a good guy who did his best at everything,” Sanchez said.

The family is scheduled to meet with the coroner’s office on Thursday as the investigation unfolds.

The Yolo County District Attorney Victim Services Program is available with a myriad of services it can provide to the family members of the seven individuals who remain unaccounted for. A contact number for the Yolo County Victim Services Program is 530-666-8352.

