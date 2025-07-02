Two men sentenced for their role in a 2021 home invasion and vehicle theft

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) says two men have been sentenced to the Colorado Department of Corrections this week after their role in a 2021 home invasion and vehicle theft case.

PCSO says Jalen Rojas, 30, pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary of a dwelling and was sentenced to 15 years, and Christopher Lujan, 33, was sentenced to 5 years for burglary and 3 years for motor vehicle theft, both of which run concurrently.

According to police, the invasion and robbery happened at a home on the St. Charles Mesa. PCSO says they collected evidence from the stolen vehicle that matched both suspects.

