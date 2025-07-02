Skip to Content
News

Two men sentenced for their role in a 2021 home invasion and vehicle theft

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office
By
Published 8:28 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) says two men have been sentenced to the Colorado Department of Corrections this week after their role in a 2021 home invasion and vehicle theft case.

PCSO says Jalen Rojas, 30, pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary of a dwelling and was sentenced to 15 years, and Christopher Lujan, 33, was sentenced to 5 years for burglary and 3 years for motor vehicle theft, both of which run concurrently.

According to police, the invasion and robbery happened at a home on the St. Charles Mesa. PCSO says they collected evidence from the stolen vehicle that matched both suspects.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.