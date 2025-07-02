Travis Kelce struggled with ‘SNL’ table read when he hosted, identifies as someone who ‘can’t really read that well’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Travis Kelce sounds liked he had fun hosting “Saturday Night Live,” but it also sounded challenging.

The professional football player who is also Taylor Swift’s boyfriend recently gave an interview to the “Bussin’ with the Boys” podcast and talked about guest hosting “SNL” back in March 2023.

“The writers’ rooms were fun because you’re just getting pitched ideas,” he said. “The table reading, for a guy that can’t really read that well, it was kind of a f**ked situation.”

Because of his reading skill, Kelce said, he felt like he “was just trying to get through the reading instead of actually acting it out and giving it a voice and giving it a character.”

“I was just focused on, ‘Don’t f**king skip this line,’” he explained, later adding that “the table read was the hardest f**kin’ part.”

“Bussin’” pod host Taylor Lewan replied to Kelce, “Brother, when it comes to reading difficulties, I will be on that side of the aisle with you my entire life.”

“I’m more of an Audible, more of an audio guy,” Kelce said.

“That’s why they make audiobooks now, for guys like us. You read it, I’m listening,” Lewan responded, with Kelce agreeing and saying, “There you go.”

Kelce also mentioned the grueling nature of the week of preparation leading up to the gig of hosting “SNL,” saying, “You’re there all week, up ‘til 2, 3 in the morning everyday, just trying to knock stuff out, do some of the prerecorded stuff. That was insane, that was a crazy ride.”

Not that he didn’t have some fun on the episode, which also featured musical guest Kelsea Ballerini.

“I want to take advantage of this… I want to have fun doing it, but I don’t want to look like a loser doing this,” he said of the experience. “I want to make them respect my approach and how I’m taking it serious. But it was just a fun roller coaster, man.”

While he is still working his day job playing for the Kansas City Chiefs, Kelce has also gotten into acting, with roles in FX’s “Grotesquerie” and Netflix’s forthcoming “Happy Gilmore” sequel.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.