Several feral cats found dead on Oahu from possible poisoning

By Jeremiah Estrada

HONOLULU (KITV) — Several feral cats were found dead around a man’s home after the cats were possibly poisoned.

A 48-year-old man reported the suspected animal cruelty on Tuesday, July 1. He found several cats he was caring for deceased on or near his property. The cats may have been poisoned based on early indications in this investigation.

The cats under his care were all previously spayed, neutered and microchipped. Police alerted the Hawaiian Humane Society about this incident and they are now assisting this investigation.

Anyone with information on this animal cruelty case is asked to call 911, CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300 or visit the nearest police station, which operates 24 hours a day.

