PHOTOS: Teller County Search and Rescue assists with high-angle rescue

Teller County Search and Rescue
By
Published 3:50 PM

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Teller County Search and Rescue says they were called in to help an injured hiker on Monday night.

Photo: Teller County Search and Rescue

According to the agency, the hiker and their crew were thankfully prepared for the weather and had all the right gear.

Photo: Teller County Search and Rescue

Unfortunately, the hiker had a misstep, causing a severe knee injury and prompting the rescue.

Photo: Teller County Search and Rescue

Search and rescue says the weather cooperated, and they were able to get the hiker to safety.

Celeste Springer

