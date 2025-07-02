New Hampshire couple safe, Canadian man dead after sailboat accident off northern Maine

By KC Downey

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WMUR) — A New Hampshire couple is safe, but a man from Nova Scotia is dead, after a sailing accident in Maine.

Robert and Sandra Comeau called 911 before dawn Monday to report that they were stranded on the rocks of Isle au Haut, and their 40-foot sailboat was breaking apart.

The Comeaus told Marine Patrol they and Thomas Kent Smith were in the water for over an hour before making it on shore. Smith did not survive.

Officials said all three were wearing life jackets.

New Hampshire saw more boating accidents last year, but fewer deaths. That’s in line with a national trend.

According to the Coast Guard, last year had the fewest boating deaths since data collection started more than 50 years ago.

New Hampshire saw 49 boating accidents in 2024. Three people died.

Coast Guard officials said nationwide, alcohol is still the leading known factor in deadly water accidents.

Officials also said most deaths involve vessels operated by people who have not had proper safety training.

