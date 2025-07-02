Miami-Dade Schools Police officers help deliver baby on Florida Turnpike

By Jordan Kissane, Matthew Garcia

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Florida (WSVN) — Two officers for Miami-Dade Public Schools Police made a special delivery on the Florida Turnpike after an expecting mother went into labor on the side of the road.

Miami-Dade Public School Police Department officers transported one woman and an infant to a HCA Florida Kendall Hospital following reports of a woman giving birth on the Florida Turnpike north of Southwest 152nd Street.

The newborn’s mother, 21-year-old Lorena Acosta, said the emergency roadside delivery was the result of heavy traffic on their way to the hospital.

Acosta, appearing overwhelmed by emotion, told 7News in Spanish she still can’t believe the moment was real.

Acosta’s grandmother told 7News in Spanish she was grateful for the officers, calling them angels for the family.

Miami-Dade Public Schools Police officers Sophia Blancas and Melissa Fernandez spoke to 7News about the moments they helped deliver the baby boy Tuesday afternoon.

“I just told her, ‘Look, and do it when you need to, I’m here to receive your baby, don’t worry. Just breathe and relax,’” said Blancas.

Following a few, swift pushes, baby Isaac was born.

“It was emotional when he started crying,” said Blancas.

The newborn was handed to Acosta to be cradled in his mother’s arms.

Both officers said moments like these are why they wear their uniforms.

“Enough to just take action,” said Blancas.

“That’s what we signed up for,” said Fernandez. “That’s why we’re called first responders. We’re there when it’s needed.”

The family said they’re grateful to the officers and hospital staff for all of their help.

Acosta and her son are said to be in good health.

