Man accused of trying to lure 5 children into his home

By Mamie Bah

WILKINSBURG, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A Wilkinsburg man is accused of taking stranger danger to another level, allegedly using authority and money to try to lure five children into a residence on Sunday afternoon.

According to court documents, the children were riding their bikes on Center Street when Everantonio Cerrato-Orellana offered them money to come into his home, even dropping the money on the floor, telling them to come in and pick it up.

“These kids are smart, they’re not falling for any of that,” said Hengo Raw.

Raw lives in the neighborhood and has children of his own.

“We got kids that grow up in this neighborhood. They deserve to be safe, male or female,” Raw said.

The 40-year-old allegedly chased after the children while they rode off, then told them he was a police officer and ordered them to stop.

They didn’t, rushing home and telling their mother on Foliage Street. She called the police.

“I know the kids, they’re friendly and nice, but their mother raised them with a lot of sense, you know, so they know right from wrong,” said Pearlina Story.

Story has lived on this street for two decades.

Story has children and grandchildren. She said she had seen Cerrato-Orellana around and was always concerned.

“I have seen this guy walk around with a robe and nothing on underneath, I’ve seen him in shorts, and this is wintertime.”

However, in the criminal complaint, the 40-year-old alleges that he only came to this country two days ago.

Cerrato-Orellana is in the Allegheny County Jail.

“I’m glad he’s in jail and they reported him,” expressed Story.

“You need to get down to the bottom of it, because if it’s one, there’s many more,” Raw added.

