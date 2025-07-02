See the House and Senate versions of Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’ side by side

By Tami Luhby, Amy O’Kruk and Curt Merrill, CNN

(CNN) — Congressional Republicans are hoping to send their sweeping tax and spending cuts package, otherwise known as the “big, beautiful bill,” to President Donald Trump’s desk by July 4.

The House and Senate have each narrowly passed their own versions of the bill. While many of the provisions are largely similar, several are quite different, which is causing some tension and threatening to delay the president’s agenda. The two chambers must agree on one bill text to deliver to Trump for his signature.

Here’s how the House and Senate have approached key provisions of the package:

