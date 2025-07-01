Young boy sells custom pens to help buy supplies for Ohio animal shelter

By Daisy Kershaw

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WLWT) — A little boy from Colerain Township is making a big difference.

He donated hundreds of dollars to a local animal shelter, using money he raised by making and selling pens.

Nine-year-old Brody Baldwin started making pens a couple of months ago.

“One day, mom came up with an idea to start making some beaded pens and pass them out to friends and sell a few of them, and then it turned into let’s raise some money for animal shelters,” his dad, Ben Baldwin, said.

Brody’s goal was to make $500, so he could use the money to help the cats and dogs at Animal Friends Humane Society.

This week, he finally hit his goal and was able to buy hundreds of dollars worth of goods that the shelter desperately needs.

This good deed is capturing the attention of hundreds of people.

A post about it on the ” target=”_blank”>shelter’s Facebook Page is warming hearts.

Brody’s mom reached out to one of the shelter’s volunteers, Sarah Zimmerman, to ask what the shelter needed before they bought the supplies.

She said she was blown away by Brody’s generosity.

“For him to one, put the effort into creating the pens, but then turning around and giving away $500 is a lot for a kid,” she said.

Made with creativity and kindness, these pens have customers opening their hearts and wallets.

“From the donut spot on Hamilton Avenue, it sells out his 12 pens display weekly, to nurses wanting 20 pens, 30 pens, 40 pens,” said Ben, listing just a few of his sons’ loyal customers.

This is just the beginning for this little guy’s business: “Brody’s Custom Pens.”

His dad says he plans to raise money every month through his sales, then share the love by donating to a different local shelter in need.

