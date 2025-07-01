Woman seeks the Raleigh passengers who helped during her unexpected airplane labor

By Carly Haynes

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WRAL) — A Benson woman is looking for the Raleigh passengers who helped her when she went into labor on an airplane.

Ashley Smith Lett told WRAL News she felt her water break on a plane moments before the plane was scheduled to take off from Miami earlier this month.

She said a pair of women seated beside her comforted her through those emotional moments.

“Immediately my mind started racing, and I was crying, and she was like, ‘It’s okay, baby,’” Lett said.

A flight attendant brought Lett back into the terminal, but before paramedics could get her to a hospital, Lett gave birth right there in the Miami airport at 22 weeks and 2 days pregnant.

“Just looking back, I’m grateful because so many things could have happened in the airport to me and the baby,” she said.

Lett said she was initially supposed to be seated by her husband and brother while on the flight. But because she was wheeled onto the plane, she said her seats were changed.

“It’s a blessing because, you know, doctors told me that I would never be able to have a baby,” Lett said.

Both Lett and baby Amilah are doing very well. She will be one month old on Tuesday.

